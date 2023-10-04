Influencer Lily Chugg styles the Best & Less crinkle cotton sets. Instagram

Best & Less

The budget retailer has recently launched a new crinkle cotton range, designed for the linen-lover ladies of Australia.

Made from 100% crinkle cotton the long-sleeve cotton shirt comes in khaki, pink, and white, and can be paired perfectly with the wide-leg textured pants and long-sleeve cotton shirt also on offer from the brand which comes in white green, and black.

What we especially love is the size inclusivity for this range which is made up until size 26.

SHOP NOW

Do you have a favourite? Big W

Big W

Big W currently stocks a gorgeous range of striped shirts that can be up-styled for a more work-appropriate fit, or relaxed for a more day-to-day look.

Whilst there are three colours to choose from (stripe, fuchsia, and white stripe), we personally recommend the striped (middle) shirt!

SHOP NOW

A range designed for both casual and corporate. UNIQLO

UNIQLO

Offering both premium linen and linen blends, this new range from UNIQLO features revamped versions of wardrobe staples in bold colourways and new styles.

For easy, breezy dressing the Linen Blend Camisole Dress is your go-to for spring and summertime styling, and can be easily dressed up from day to night.

Speaking of going from casual to corporate, also included in this range is the new linen blend set which will help you elevate your outfits in the warmer weather either as a set or styled separately.

SHOP NOW

The linen range from H&M makes self styling a breeze. H&M

H&M

Make summer dressing a breeze with these linen dresses, tops, blazers, shorts, and pants from H&M.

Designed to keep wearers cool in the warmer months, these lightweight layers are every bit as stylish as they are practical and are available from the low price of $14.99 upwards.

For those who struggle to bring outfits to life, this linen range will make self styling a breeze, the designs easily able to be paired with one another for both day and night-time looks.

SHOP NOW

The linen range for Kmart is all available for less than $35. Kmart

Kmart

Complete your closet with these linen staples that are all available to purchase for under $35.00.

From shirts to shorts to dresses, matching sets, and corporate wear, we love how versatile and affordable the range is.

And how could we look past the gorgeous variety of colours on offer? The range is available in a colour wheel from pink to purple to papaya, as well as neutrals that will fit right in with your other wardrobe staples.

SHOP NOW