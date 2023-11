Be rewarded for your prior planning and enjoy some serious savings when booking your next holiday with Fiji Airways.

The national airline of Fiji is currently offering vacationers a cool 10 percent off their flight fare to 26 destinations across the globe including Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, and even locations further afield like Tokyo and Hong Kong.

