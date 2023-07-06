The Flowrider Surf Simulator Ovation of the Seas

For the ultimate family holiday – Ovation of the Seas

Want a family holiday where entertainment 24/7 is guaranteed? Then the 4,180 guest Ovation of the Seas should be the one to book. What’s on offer across the 16 decks? Let’s start with the first at sea activities like the RipCord by IFLY, where guests can feel the adrenaline of skydiving without having to leave the deck. There’s also the North Star which elevates guests over 100-metres above sea level in a observation capsule to take in the epic ocean views. Other fun family activities include rock-climbing, surf simulator, whirlpools, sports court and a video arcade. Head to the Royal Theatre for lively performances, or for movie night, head to the outdoor movie screen for the latest release. There are restaurants galore including Jamie's Italian, and be sure to allow some time for retail therapy.

The nine-night South Pacific Cruise is our top pick! In the nine days you will make your way through the South Pacific from Noumea and Mystery Island, to Port Vila. In the South Pacific, each destination boasts its own unique natural beauty, offering a range of experiences that highlight the region's diverse landscapes. Guests can relax on a white sandy beach, snorkel or stand-up paddleboard in the secluded Mystery Island and experience the charm of Parisian-style cafes in Noumea.

Norwegian Cruise Lines

For those who love pampering – Norwegian Bliss

If your idea of a spa escape sounds like the perfect holiday, then consider booking into The Haven on Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship Norwegian Bliss. The suites-only private retreat, which has its own sundeck and pool alongside a 24-hour butler service, also has a secret entry to the award winning Mandara Spa. Start off with a visit to the Spa Snow Room where a flurry of powdery snow offers the cold part of a hot and cold treatment – it’s part of a well-designed thermal suite. There’s also dry salt therapy, spa steam rooms, tropical showers, and an array of treatment rooms. Travelling with others that aren’t quite as enamoured with spas as you are? There’s much more on offer, including a large go-cart track, a pool with two slides, 18 restaurants and 12 bars.

Viking Cruises

For adults-only – Viking Ocean Cruises

Keen to escape for a bit of couple time, just you and your partner – to rekindle that spark – or planning a special anniversary? We’ve found the perfect line. Viking Ocean Cruises is a cruise line dedicated to adults only with a focus on cultural enrichment. Their tagline boasts “no casinos, no formal nights, and no passengers under 18 years old”. Don’t expect giant slides or surf parks here; just sit back and be pampered amid beautiful design, featuring light woods, woven textiles and an abundance of natural light. All ships feature balcony staterooms, restaurants, pools, and a huge Nordic-inspired spa.

For foodies – Majestic Princess

If you love exceptional quality gastronomy and savour dinners with great wine pairing and good conversation, consider a cruise on the Majestic Princess. The 3560-guest ship features 13 dining options including two restaurants with menus designed by Michelin star chefs – Harmony by Chef Richard Chen and Bistro Sur La Mer by Chef Emmanuel Renaut. Not only this, the design of the restaurants by renowned architecture firm Jeffrey Beers International, adds to the opulence. It’s all part of the Princess experience. After dinner head to the Princess Theatre which is hung from the deck above so every seat in the house has a perfect sight line to the stage. The show, Fantastic Journey, is the most technologically advanced at sea – Majestic Princess is the first ship to use drones during a production. And if you really want to treat yourself after an incredible meal and show, go shopping! Majestic Princess boasts the largest retail shopping space at sea, with over 1000 square metres of luxury brands.

P&O Cruises

For entertainment lovers – P&O Pacific Explorer

Want to be entertained...every night? Then P&O’s Pacific Explorer has got you covered. P&O have an incredible line-up of original and exclusive stage shows that you won't see anywhere else. At their Black Circus theatre, you can experience the glamorous cabaret-style show, Purple Rabbit. Head on over to the Blue Room for live music and a boogie. Make a night of it by dining at either Luke Mangan's restaurant or award-winning chef Johnny Di Francesco's 400 Gradi for delicious pizza. Afterwards head for an Archie Rose Distilling Co nightcap to temper all that adrenaline in the Bonded Store bar.