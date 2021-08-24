The Changing of the Guard is back at Buckingham Palace. Getty

This year, the Band of the Coldstream Guards played a soundtrack inspired by Britain's Olympic team, including Whitney Houston's One Moment In Time, Spandau Ballet's Gold, as well as The Olympic Theme. Despite there being no ceremony for the past 17 months, the Guards have remained at Buckingham in their sentry positions. But now, the ceremony is to take place at both Palaces, as well as the Tower of London on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

It's the first time since March 2020 that the event has gone ahead. Getty

Needless to say, the royals were overcome with emotion at the tradition being reinstated.

The official royal family account and the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall shared images and footage from the event to their respective Instagrams, celebrating its return.

"It’s been a while… 💂‍♀️💂💂‍♂️," Clarence House captioned their post.

WATCH: Soldier slips during Changing of the Guard (Article continues after video)

Royal fans were equally delighted to learn of the event's return, admiring the tradition in the comments.

"Glad they are back! They look great as usual! 🤠🌺," one user penned.

"👏great performance - good to see it again 👏" another added.

A third joined the conversation, writing: "This makes my heart sing! 🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧."