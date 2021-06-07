“We mainly censored The Veronicas’ worst blow-ups." Nine

“We mainly censored The Veronicas’ worst blow-ups and, believe me, there were more than just a few catty quips between them – certain things never made it to air,” tells an anonymous producer.

The insider adds that the 36-year-old twins’ recent social media attacks have earned the ire of Nine, who even threatened to dump their recent 60 Minutes interview, before they agreed to delete their spray.

Yet, it was a short-lived ceasefire, with Lisa and Jess since resuming their criticism of the show.

Lisa and Jess have been criticising the show online.

Taking to Instagram, Lisa shared a lengthy message directed towards the show, calling out the "crew and production" team involved behind the scenes.

“Dear Celebrity Apprentice, this open letter is not for the public, the public is going to form an opinion based off what you put in front of them," she penned.

"This is for the crew and production involved in the show that knows the truth."

She went on to say that her and her sister Jessica were signed up for the show "under the guise of charity and heart".

"Our genuine intentions and passion reduced to an edit – portraying us strong-arming other team members and outwardly using our mother’s condition for sympathy and manipulative tactics is disgusting," Lisa said.

"And it was you who constantly asked us to reiterate our charity and why we were there during this episode and you turn around and weaponised our words and our mummy’s name – turning them into a knife used to stab us in the heart. Shame on you," the 36-year-old wrote.

