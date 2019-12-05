RELATED: 10 Most Famous Australian Refugees & Immigrants

5 Celebrities Living in Australia

For most famous people, being under the public eye can get old pretty fast. Some of the biggest names in the biz have left the glamorous Hollywood hills for peace and quiet in the outback. Let’s see what our favourite celebs think about life in Australia!

1. Chris Hemsworth, 36

If you’re looking for the hottest celebrities that live in Sydney, one of them has to be Chris Hemsworth! He moved his family to the coastal outskirts of Byron in 2016. He loves to spend his days surfing and feeling like a local while spending quality time with his wife Elsa and their two kids.

Location: $AUD9 million mansion in Broken Head, Byron Bay, Sydney, NSW

Why They Love Australia: In an interview with Access, Chris invited the world to experience his homeland first hand. “I’d encourage people to spend as much time there as possible. And anything you think you know about Australia – it exists, and it’s as wonderful as you’ve heard and more.”

2. Hugh Jackman, 51

The Aussie actor did a movie called Australia with Nicole Kidman back in 2008, taking us to the wild world of the Australian outback. He’s one of the few celebrities that live in Melbourne and Sydney, often spotted biking around town. He stays at Bondi with his family, spending lots of time running and swimming along the beach to stay fit!

Famous For: X-Men, The Wolverine, Logan

Location: $AUD6 million penthouse apartment in Ramsgate Avenue, Bondi Beach, Sydney, NSW

Why They Love Australia: Hugh praises his hometown in an article by Australia Road Trip. “It feels very comforting and comfortable and it makes me happy. I think we have a great balance of life here. We have a go, and don’t take ourselves too seriously.”

3. Russell Crowe, 55

Russell was born in New Zealand, but the actor is a true Aussie at heart! He loves connecting with the local community and has purchased multiple homes in New South Wales. He’s widely respected in the area despite his troubles getting Australian citizenship.

Famous For: Gladiator, Man of Steel, Cinderella Man

Location: $AUD10 million home in Rose Bay, NSW

Why They Love Australia: Russell Crowe once tweeted: ”If you have ever been to central Australia, out to the communities, you would know that the love is big, the art is big and the spirit of the people is strong.”

4. Mel Gibson, 63

American actor Mel Gibson grew up in Australia, and he found global success despite his controversial antics. He bought and sold lots of property, including some estates in Victoria. He was recently spotted having lunch around his hometown of Sydney!

Famous For: Braveheart, Mad Max, Signs

Location: Macintyre’s Place, Sydney, NSW

Why They Love Australia: On the Graham Norton Show, Mel shared how his love for the country inspired him to speak like a native Aussie. “I had to do the accent because I came from the United States. I was 12 when I went to Australia.”

5. George Michael, 53

The iconic singer and performer George Michael loved Australia so much, he bought a beach-front mansion overlooking the Sydney Harbour! Since his untimely death in 2016, people have been renting out his luxury home for $AUD3928 a night.

Famous For: ‘Careless Whisper’, ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go Go’, ‘Last Christmas’

Location: $AUD5.8 million mansion in Palm Beach Villa, Sydney, NSW

Why He Loved Australia: According to The Sydney Morning Herald, George enjoyed discovering the gay community and the peaceful sceneries. He was also regularly visiting the Queensland home of his Aussie ex-partner Fadi Fawaz.

Celebrities Who Want To Move To Australia

Here are some honourable mentions of celebs that don’t currently live in Australia, but have expressed their desire to do so in the future!

1. Ellen Degeneres, 61

Ellen’s wife, Portia de Rossi, is proudly Australian! The couple have gone on vacation several times, and Ellen talked about making the big move on her show. “I shouldn’t put it out there but I can see us living here one day. I’m moving here, it’s so beautiful.”

2. Pink, 40

International pop star Pink has entertained thoughts of moving to Australia, expressing that it was her “second home”. She told Nova’s Smallzy’s Surgery: “I think that it’s just that we’re all just no bullshit, I think we have that in common.”

3. Gordon Ramsay, 52

The hot-headed chef seems to think Australia is a good place for retirement, and we agree! He could definitely use a bit of time off, telling The Sun back in 2008: “Another ten years then I’ll f*** off to Australia and retire.”

4. Rita Ora, 28

In an interview with Jessica Chanda, singer Rita Ora raved about her time in Sydney! “Australia’s awesome. Australia’s full of life. It’s fun, it’s sunny, it’s flirty. Everyone wants to have fun, or everyone’s getting over hangovers [laughs]. It’s awesome. It’s definitely a different world.”

5. Natalie Portman, 38

In a feature by Vogue Australia, Natalie mentioned how much fun she had with her husband and children. “My family does not want to leave: they just love it here. The people are so warm, so friendly, the food is unbelievable, the nature’s astonishing...I’m very admiring of this nation.”

Living It Up

For some celebs, the land down under is more than a tourist destination – it’s the place they call home. Australia is a multicultural haven, balancing the busy modern vibe with old-fashioned relaxation. If these celebs are living and loving the Aussie life, chances are you will too!

