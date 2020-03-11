Cassandra Thorburn has revealed how the breakdown of her marriage to Karl Stefanovic had a devastating effect on her ability to function in her everyday life. Getty

"You get yourself out the door with the kids to go to school… I had children, they had to go to school,” she added, referring to how she would often put on a “brave face”.

“You'd get them there. I'd literally crawl to the back door and lie on floor until it was time to pick them up again." she said.

Cass then described how divorce isn't just about grieving the loss of a person who you shared your life with, but also the marriage and life you previously had.

Cass admitted that simple tasks were a struggle in the wake of her separation. Instagram

"How did I get myself back up again? I had three children, you have to get back up," she confessed.

She then described how she found comfort in coming to terms with being on her own, and no longer considering herself to be part of a couple.

"You no longer have to consider another adult in every decision you make. You no longer have to think, 'Ok, this is what one of the children want to do, should I check with someone? You actually get to make those decisions on your own,” Cass said.

She added: "I'm not talking about life changing decisions for them, but rather everyday decisions, such as what are we going to have for dinner?"

"It no longer revolves around I wonder what they'd like for dinner... it's all about what you'd like for dinner and the kids eat what you eat," she said.

Cass concluded by saying when it comes to divorce, it’s about taking things one day at a time and realising that you hold the key to your future because everything is up to you.