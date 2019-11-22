Cass's new property

The listing for the light "art deco" property describes it as a "newly renovated semi-detached home enjoys both leafy serenity and supreme convenience from its enviable address less than 10 minutes from the Sydney CBD".

It features a "cathedral ceiling with elevated windows soaring above the kitchen and dining", a "sleek kitchen centred around a Caesarstone island bench with waterfall edges" and a "versatile sunroom/home office off the elegant lounge with feature fireplace".

There is also a "low-maintenance north facing courtyard garden perfect for outdoor lounging".

In August, Domain reported that Karl and Cass's stunning waterfront property was sold for “more than $9 million”. The mansion was originally purchased for $8 million in June 2016.

The TV favourite and the former journalist called time on their 21-year marriage in 2016. They share three children together, Jackson, 19, Ava, 13, and River, 12.

Karl and Cass no longer on speaking terms after he walked out on Cassandra and struck up a relationship with designer Jasmine Yarbrough, 34, just a few months later. They were married in an OTT Mexican soiree in December just a few days before Karl was sacked.