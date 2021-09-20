A jewellery expert tells New Idea the sparkler appears to be a square-cut, 2- to 2.5-carat diamond ring, which would typically sell for around the $27,000 mark.

Casey is yet to comment on the growing speculation, but her relationship has been going from strength to strength.

She and Renee met on dating app, Bumble, during Victoria’s lockdown last year and the pair hit it off.

Casey and Renee met on dating app Bumble. Instagram

“It was so nice to know that our sense of humour was the same. We couldn’t wipe the smiles off our faces,” Casey also gushed in another recent interview.

“We’re having the best time doing life together and I could not be happier,” Renee added.