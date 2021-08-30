Casey and Renee have marked their one-year anniversary together. Instagram

The photos share an insight into their relationship, with the couple having captured candid moments of them on adventures and having a good time.

Some of the featured snaps included the two with their adorable matching set of pyjamas, nights in with a face mask, and of them performing music together.

Couples who match together, stay together. Instagram

The couple went official a year ago (hence the anniversary post) after they met on dating app Bumble.

"I was nervous and excited to make a connection with Renee, and when we finally connected her banter was great and she seemed very lovely," Casey told Woman's Day.

Casey and Renee, who is a lecturer in paramedicine, hit it off instantly, and spent hours on the phone and setting up video dates on Zoom.

"When I logged into our first Zoom date and saw that Renee had set it up in a cafe, it was so sweet... [it was] even better when she asked me what kind of coffee I wanted," Casey told the publication.

"Sharing music with you has never felt so right." Instagram

The couple are happier than ever, and they even share a passion and love for music and performing. Earlier this year, the two performed together at a festival and Casey used it as opportunity to dedicate another post to Renee.

"I got to share the stage with the most beautiful, kind, caring, supportive, understanding, funny, loving, talented, passionate, boss lady of a partner Renee @nayray.sharp," the 33-year-old penned.

"You are beyond magnificent and I am so happy we stumbled upon each other 🥰 Sharing music with you has never felt so right and I cannot thank you enough for all the joy you have added to my life and I am completely amazed by you every single day!"

