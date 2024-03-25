Carrie gave her mate a hug after their lunch. Media Mode

Since then, there has been chatter that Carrie could name her price to return to the struggling current affairs show, now co-hosted by Waleed Aly and Sarah Harris.

But, our insider says Rove was not trying to lure Carrie back to The Project’s desk during their catch-up.

“He isn’t as involved with that program these days as Network 10 has taken over the day-to-day running of the show,” explains our source.

Rove and Carrie shared a selfie from their catch-up. Instagram

Instead, they suggest, Rove and Carrie were workshopping ideas for an entirely new project for them to create together.

“Carrie’s always had loads of her own ideas,” our source says. “Part of the reason why she left The Project was because she wanted more input in the content.”

After taking time away from in front of the camera, Carrie is “weighing up her options” about her next move. Our source reckons anything involving Rove, who has always championed her talent, would be “very appealing” to Carrie.

Something to share with us, Carrie? The star left with a big smile on her face Media Mode

“Carrie always seeks advice from Rove because she trusts him,” our insider explains. “They are both busy people and don’t catch up as much as they’d like to – but they both agree that, if a big deal is in the works, it’s better discussed in person.”

While Carrie and Rove are keeping quite for now, he did share a selfie from the lunch afterwards.

"Always does my heart and soul the world of good @carriebickmore," he captioned the happy snap.

