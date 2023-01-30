Kate's mother, Carole Middleton has revealed how she will celebrate her 68th birthday on January 31.
Although Carole usually jets off on holiday, she plans to throw a party at her Bucklebury mansion and host an array of royal guests this year.
Carole wrote in her Party Pieces newsletter that the event will feature lots of ‘bright and bold’ colours.
“Is it just me or has January flown by? Which means it is nearly my birthday. I often go away on holiday for my birthday, but this year I am bringing the sunshine to me by throwing a party featuring lots of bright and bold colours.
"If you've got a birthday coming up soon, take a look at my edit for inspiration."
Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, James Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
Getty
She continued, “I love decorating with fabric bunting, as it's great to have a decoration that can be used year after year!”.
Daughter Kate and Prince William are expected to attend with their children and be reunited with Kate’s sister Pippa and her children.
The Middletons live in the village of Bucklebury in Berkshire in a mansion worth £4.7million. Their home has seven bedrooms and has plenty of space for the upcoming festivities, including 18 acres of land.
Not only does their humble abode have bedrooms to spare, the home also has five reception rooms, an entrance hall, a drawing room, a dining room, a library and a sitting room.