Retired ironwoman Candice Warner is set to join a host of celebrities on SAS Australia. Getty

Ahead of her upcoming stint on the military-style show, we take a look back at her harrowing story to find out how the mother-of-three bounced back after the trauma.

In 2018, David was caught co-conspiring to cheat against South Africa during the third Test match in Cape Town, which resulted in him being banned for 12 months.

Candice later revealed that she believed David may have cheated because she had been mocked by spectators, who were wearing Sonny Bill Williams masks.

Just in case you’re unfamiliar with the reference, prior to meeting David, Candice was caught having a steamy toilet tryst with rugby league star Sonny Bill Williams in 2017.

As one of the masterminds behind the cricket scandal, David was forced to address the matter at a press conference, but Candice always blamed herself for the incident.

In 2018, David (right) was caught co-conspiring to cheat against South Africa during the third Test match in Cape Town, which resulted in him being banned for 12 months. AP

Speaking about the “horrific time” to the Australian Women’s Weekly, Candice recalled how she realised she was miscarrying in the days that followed the incident.

“A week after the press conference, I woke up feeling pretty ordinary. I called Dave to the bathroom and told him I was bleeding,” Candice said.

She continued: “The miscarriage was a tragic consequence, a heartbreaking end to a horror tour.

“The entire ordeal from the public humiliations to the ball tampering, it had taken its toll and, from that moment, we decided that no sport, nothing will ever impact our lives like that again.”

Candice, who went on to suffer a second miscarriage, also admitted: “I felt like I'd let us down – that my body had let us down – but I've come a long way since then."

She added: “I'm a very spiritual person and I truly believe it wasn't [the babies] time to be with us. Despite our terrible loss, I do know without any doubt that my calling in life is to be a mum."

Candice (right) said that she believed David (left) may have cheated because she had been mocked by spectators, who were wearing Sonny Bill Williams masks. Instagram

In another interview with Stellar, Candice said she had been determined to get through the “horrific time” for the sake of her husband and daughters Ivy Mae, five, and Indie Rae, four.

“It definitely took a toll on my body. It was heartbreaking. I thought, ‘What more can be taken from me?’” Candice said, referring to the pregnancies.

“I didn’t have time to sit and get upset… I had to power on, I had to be the strength and the rock of my family,” she said.

Fortunately, Candice and David were blessed with another pregnancy, and in 2019 the couple welcomed their third child together, a daughter called Isla Rose.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Candice shared the news with fans, writing: “Welcome to the world our gorgeous Isla Rose Warner. Born June 30th at 10:30pm.

“Our little family is now complete. Ivy and Indi are so proud of their sister. @davidwarner31 Your support was and is amazing. Isla we love you,” she wrote.