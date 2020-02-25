RELATED: Candice Warner confirms family news

Who Is Candice Warner?

Warner is a retired ironwoman, model, and influencer. She competed in her first Ironman at just 14 years old and became NSW state champion just two years later. Warner was also a surf life saver, winning national titles for her technique and speed.

What Was Candice Warner's Maiden Name?

Candice Warner was born Candice Ann Falzon.

Where Was Candice Warner Born?

Candice was born in Cronulla, Sydney. While she is Australian through and through, she is of Maltese descent as well.

How Tall Is Candice Warner?

Warner’s height clocks in at approximately 170cm or 5’7”. She weighs 65kg pounds, which is on the heavier end of the ideal weight range for her height – although it’s not unusual for athletes at her level to be a little bit on the heavy side, thanks to all that muscle!

What Were Candice Warners Career Highlights As An Ironwoman?

Candice Falzon first competed in Ironman at 14, making her Australia’s youngest professional ironwoman. As a professional surf life saver, she won the NSW Surf Life Saving Championship and went onto national tournaments.

In 2008, at 23 years old, Warner landed a coveted spot at the Nutri-Grain Ironman & Ironwoman Series, one of the most difficult and iconic summer events in Australia. In the year that she qualified, over 35 women competed in the trials to be a part of the Kellogg’s event, and Warner finished ninth overall.

Does Candice Warner Still Compete?

While Warner no longer competes professionally, she still participates in tournaments and other sports events. In 2017, she finished the Gold Coast marathon with a time of 3 hours, 46 minutes, and 36 seconds. Later that year, her surf life saving team won second place at The Coolangatta Gold.

What TV Shows Has She Appeared On?

Warner competed on It Takes Two, a musical talent show where a professional singer is paired up with non-singer (similar to the concept of Dancing with the Stars). Candice was paired up with Anthony Callea (Australian Idol), but the pair were eliminated on week six.

Candice was also a contestant on Hell’s Kitchen Australia, but she got cut on the first elimination episode.

Has Candice Warner Done Any Modelling?

Yes! Candice has actually modelled for magazines and brands in the past. Her bikini-ready body has been featured in Maxim, even posing topless for her cover shoot. She was also an ambassador/influencer for Hello Fresh and Aussie activewear brand Lorna Jane.

Who Has Candice Warner Dated In The Past?

Warner has had several famous boyfriends and flings. This includes fellow surf life saver Matthew Poole who she dated from 2011 to 2013, pro Aussie footy player Brent Allen Staker, former pro rugby union player Matt Henjak, and even England-born actor David Williams (Little Britain).

Who Is Candice Warner's Husband?

Candice is married to Australian cricket player David Warner. Warner plays for the Aussie team in international competitions, and he plays for New South Wales and Sydney Thunder in domestic games. David also played for non-Australian teams such as the Sunrisers Hyderabad, St Lucia Stars, and Sylhet Sixers.

When Did Candice Warner Get Married?

Candice and David tied the knot in April 2015 after dating for a couple of years. The wedding took place in Terrara House and was attended by the couple’s close friends and families.

How Many Kids Does Candice Warner Have?

Candice has three children. She gave birth to her and David’s first baby girl, Ivy Mae, on September 11, 2014, months before their wedding. A second daughter, Indi Rae, followed on January 14, 2016. The most recent addition to their family arrived on June 30 of this year with a third girl named Isla Rose.

Sadly, while trying for their third child, Candice had two miscarriages.

Where Was Her Third Child Born?

Just a few weeks out from her due date, Candice flew to England and eventually gave birth to her third daughter Isla Rose in Manchester. She did this so that her husband could attend the birth while still competing for the Australian team at the ICC Cricket World Cup which was held in the UK.

How Much Did Candice Warner's Engagement Ring Cost?

The cushion-cut 4-5 carat diamond engagement ring that David gave to Candice is estimated to be worth $AUD 100,000.

Has Candice Warner Ever Been Involved In A Scandal?

Candice was involved in one heavily-publicised scandal when she was just in her early 20s. In 2007, then-Falzon was spotted cozying up to rugby player Sonny Bill Williams. Later that night, someone managed to capture the lovers’ secret tryst in a toilet cubicle.

The sports star was embarrassed by the media attention, and the shame almost derailed her entire career. Although it happened more than a decade ago – and years before she even met her now-husband David – Candice still gets ridiculed for the indiscretion.

As recent as 2018, South African cricket fans donned ‘Sonny Bill’ masks to taunt David Warner, who was playing for the opposing team. Even players got in on the mockery, which resulted in a scuffle between David and SA wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Is Candice Warner On Instagram?

Yes! Follow her on Instagram at @candywarner1.

