“If you are not in immediate danger, please call one of the following 24-hour helplines: England: 0808 2000 247 Northern Ireland: 0808 802 1414 Scotland: 0800 027 1234 Wales: 0808 8010 800.”

The Duchess of Cornwall is reportedly in "good spirits" and remains in self-isolation at Birkhall in Scotland.

A palace spokesperson reportedly told the publication the Duchess is remaining “upbeat” given the seriousness of the shocking news about Charles, People reported.

“Both of them remain in good spirits… There is a sense of keeping calm and carrying on,” the source said.

“The duchess is concerned for [Charles] but she is aware of his own good spirits and therefore is keeping a close eye on him and mindful of her own situation. She is upbeat.”

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing,” the statement read.

According to The Mirror, “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

The shock diagnosis came after Queen Elizabeth II fled to Windsor Castle to self-isolate.

Royal insiders have claimed it's likely Elizabeth will stay in Windsor while the country is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,” the statement revealed.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”