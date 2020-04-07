Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has been reunited with Prince Charles , after quarantining herself for 14 days in the wake of the British heir's COVID-19 diagnosis.

The couple have been self isolating at their Scottish home in Birkhall, while Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth II has moved to Windsor Castle with Prince Philip, for their own protection.

Charles opened up about the affects of self-isolating, before opening a new hospital via video link. 'As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating, often distressing experience, when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible, and the normal structure of lives are suddenly removed.

Of his own experience with coronavirus, he added: 'To convert one of the largest national conference centres into a field hospital starting with 500 beds and with a potential of 4,000 is, quite frankly, incredible.

'Now I was one of the lucky ones to have COVID-19 relatively mildly.'