In the clip, which was shared to YouTube, Taika connects with the Duchess, who is currently isolating in her Scottish residence.

As they open their books, Camilla admits: "I'm not much of an actor". But try it she does, and we must say, she's not bad!

For her part, Camilla plays a ship's captain who spots the giant peach and says: "Holy cats! Send a message to the Queen at once! The country must be warned!"

The Duchess recently joined forces with New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi in a dramatic reading of Roald Dahl's James and The Giant Peach - and it involved her getting creative. YouTube

Following her debut performance, the Duchess issued a statement, saying: "I hope this campaign will raise vital funds to support those most in need at this very challenging time – as well as helping families and children currently in lockdown to find a moment of comfort through the joy of reading."

The clip is a rare yet encouraging way of seeing the royals use their profile for the greater good.

The managing director of the Roald Dahl Story Company, Luke Kelly said: "The participation of Her Royal Highness is a very special moment in this campaign and we feel so privileged to have her involvement – we know parents and children in lockdown all over the world are going to love this episode and we look forward to revealing further surprises in due course."

Camilla and her husband Prince Charles have been isolating at their Scottish residence for the most part of Britain's lockdown.

In March, the Prince himself tested positive to the virus, after which he was forced to quarantine from his wife.

Luckily, he made a full recovery, and the pair have continued to do their public work from home, sharing a number of videos from their home offices and showing their support for their patronages and other organisations, working hard to help those in need amid the pandemic.

