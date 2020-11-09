On the eve of The Crown's new series, Princess Diana (left) is very much at the forefront of Camilla Parker-Bowles' (right) mind. Getty

Phil explains how the Duchess of Cornwall is aware there are many people who still blame her for breaking up Charles and Diana’s marriage nearly three decades ago.

“There are Diana fans out there who will never forgive her, but Camilla is now more popular than ever and I think she will become Queen,” he explains.

He also notes how Camilla, 73, appears to have adapted her wardrobe choices in recent years to look more like Charles’s ex-wife.

“She dresses a lot better and some people say she has even adopted some of Diana’s style.”

Die-hard fans of Diana (left) will never forgive Camilla (right). Getty

Camilla and Charles have now been together longer than Diana and Charles ever were, and their relationship appears stronger than ever.

Explains Phil: “She was never as beautiful and glamorous as Diana, but she is better suited to supporting Charles and they have a shared sense of humour and meeting of minds, which sadly was never there in his first marriage.”

According to Phil, the new series of The Crown could be the most exciting and controversial, because it’s more up to date.

“It’s going to be fascinating to relive the momentous events of the ’80s and ’90s when so many royal marriages ended in failure and the monarchy was brought to its knees,” he tells.

Camilla and Charles have now been together longer than Diana and Charles ever were. Getty

So which members of the royal family will be tuning in?

“I’m told the Queen watched the first series on the recommendation of her granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, who is the biggest royal fan of the show,” Phil confirms.

“She enjoyed it, but stopped watching after she was upset by the portrayal of Prince Philip as a cruel father to Charles.

“Prince William hasn’t watched the show and might not enjoy watching his mother on screen, so I doubt he will tune in, but he must be curious. I don’t know if Charles and Camilla watch the show, but if they do, I would love to be a fly on the wall to see their reactions!” adds Phil.

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!