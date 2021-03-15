Is Camilla the palace leak? Getty

He alleged that while he has never spoken to her, “Camilla is our source” and insisted that she was the one behind leaking details to the press about Wills’ bad temper.

“That comes particularly from Camilla,” Robert declared. “We’ve discovered that all through the years she was courting Charles, she was talking to The Sun every week.

She was the one who leaked the story of the Queen insisting that [Charles and Diana] get a divorce.”

Meghan and Harry laid it all out on the table when speaking with long-time friend Oprah. CBS

Among the claims that the institution had an active role in "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and Harry were other, far more serious, claims, including that a member of the royal family once voiced some alarming comments about their son Archie.

When Meghan told Oprah that there had been "concerns and conversations about how dark (her son Archie's) skin might be when he was born", the TV presenter's stunned facial expression mirrored the reaction of viewers everywhere.

William has denied claims that the royal family is racist. Getty

The former Duchess went on to tell Oprah that those comments were "relayed to (her) from Harry from conversations that family had with him".

The royal family themselves have vehemently denied these claims, releasing an official statement which read: "the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning" while also claiming that "some recollections may vary".

More recently, Prince William also denied the allegations, telling a paparazzo "We are very much not a racist family."

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!