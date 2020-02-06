WATCH: Camilla busts out moves as she does traditional Isreali dance routine
Fans of the UK's Strictly Come Dancing are convinced that the Duchess of Cornwall will appear in the upcoming season of the show, and there have been a flurry of bets placed after odds were slashed.
Bookmakers Coral has odds on Camilla competing for the Glitterball Trophy at 100-1.
John Hill, from Coral, told Express.co.uk: “We know that Camilla is a huge Strictly fan and many punters feel as though the Duchess of Cornwall will appear on the show herself this year as a contestant.”
Camilla is a longtime fan of the show, and is even said to force her husband Prince Charles to watch it each week.
Camilla danced with 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional dancer Brendan Cole at a charity event in 2017