Camilla certainly has the dance skills, as it became clear when she took part in a dance class during a royal visit last month.

The class was led by volunteers at the Royal Voluntary Service at Cornhill Centre in Banbury, England.

Duchess Camilla is President of the organisation and made sure she was hands on during her visit, where she took part in an Israeli circle dance alongside members of the International Dance Course.

Royal fans were quick to praise the Duchess after a video of the event was shared on Twitter.

"This is absolutely wonderful. I think Camilla is just FABULOUS," one responded.

Another commented: "She is a good sport."

"I really, really like her. She just seems like she is game for everything. And is happy while doing it," said another.

While another fan said: "I just love this clip!"