Royal fans were quick to praise the Duchess after a video of the event was shared on Twitter.
"This is absolutely wonderful. I think Camilla is just FABULOUS," one responded.
Another commented: "She is a good sport."
"I really, really like her. She just seems like she is game for everything. And is happy while doing it," said another.
While another fan said: "I just love this clip!"
Camilla was snapped taking part in a dance class
The Duchess showed off her dance moves during her visit
Duchess Camilla
Camilla's visit comes after she was photographed on Monday attending a service to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in Poland.
The royal wife of Prince Charles joined the likes of Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands at the service, where she walked 700m alongside the railway lines that brought prisoners to Auschwitz
The 72-year-old was snapped looking emotional as she wore all black to the service, which was also attended by Polish President Andrzej Duda and Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda.
Clarence House later took to Instagram to share a post about the Duchess meeting holocaust survivors Hannah Lewis and Renee Salt.
“The Duchess of Cornwall meets Holocaust survivors Hannah Lewis and Renee Salt following #Auschwitz75 commemorations in Poland today.”
The post continued: “Around 200 Holocaust survivors from across the world joined world leaders at a service today to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest of the Nazi concentration and death camps.”
“On this day in 1945, the Soviet army entered Auschwitz-Birkenau and liberated thousands of prisoners. More than 1.1 million people died at the concentration camp, including nearly 1 million Jews.”
The royal wife of Prince Charles joined the likes of Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands at the service.
Swedish Crown Princess Victoria lays a candle at the Auschwitz Memorial as Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and her husband Prince Daniel look on during the official ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp at the Auschwitz-Birkenau site.
Polish President Andrzej Duda and Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda lead official delegations to lay candles at the Auschwitz Memorial.
Prince of Wales Charles speaks at the 5th World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in West Jerusalem on January 23.
Meanwhile, Prince Charles delivered a speech at Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust Memorial, for the World Holocaust Forum last Thursday.
“The Holocaust must never be allowed to become simply a fact of history: we must never cease to be appalled, nor moved by the testimony of those who lived through it. Their experience must always educate, and guide, and warn us.”