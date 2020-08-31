Given that Prince Charles cheated on Princess Diana with Camilla Parker-Bowles (pictured), it’s always been in the back of her mind that history could well in fact repeat itself. Getty

“Camilla had to beg him to stop talking about Doria and used to tease that he had a crush on her. But now their friendship is getting beyond a joke.”

New Idea’s sources say Doria and Charles have maintained a friendship via phone and text, born out of being mutually concerned about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Doria keeps Charles filled in on little Archie, more than Harry does,” says a source. “She feels sorry for him missing out.”

Rumour has it Camilla is jealous of Charles' (right) alleged friendship with Doria (left). Getty

News of Charles and Doria’s close friendship comes after it was reported Camilla is also jealous of Charles’ close relationship with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

“Charles is an admirer of Mary and thinks she’s a great model,” royal author Phil Dampier tells New Idea.

“For Charles, a combination of beauty and intelligence is a sure-fire winner, and he loves women who he can talk to.

Camilla (left) was also said to be jealous of Charles' (centre) friendship with Princess Mary (right). Getty

“Mary is very clued-up on so many subjects, and he warms to that. He thinks her work with the UN and various causes is brilliant and he also thinks she is a fantastic mother and wife,” Phil adds.

It’s not surprising that Charles, 71, and Mary, 48, have found common ground. Mary’s husband, Crown Prince Frederik, 52, is a direct heir to the Danish throne, and Charles is likely to be king of England one day. Mary certainly has Charles’ backing when it comes to her one day becoming queen.

“He loves the way Mary juggles so many roles, managing to have a wonderful family life, keeping her feet on the ground, but also being royal and stepping up to help Queen Margrethe when needed,” Phil adds.

