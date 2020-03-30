Doctors have warned Camilla to remain vigilant to avoid contracting coronavirus after her husband Prince Charles tested positive. Getty

However the Duchess is reportedly in “good spirits” as she remains in self-isolation at Birkhall.

Royal fans were left shocked after the royal family confirmed news of Charles' diagnosis.

The Duchess of Cornwall was reportedly in isolation with Charles at their home on the Queen’s Balmoral estate, but after his diagnosis she moved to another area on her own. Getty

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,” the statement began.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

Clarence House confirmed the news about Charles testing positive to COVID-19 via a statement. Getty

“In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”