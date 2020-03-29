A royal insider claims that Prince Charles may have been in contact with The Queen while infected with coronavirus. Getty

What’s more, Charles also met with the Queen and several other royal family members at a Commonwealth Service on March 9.

Clarence House confirmed the shock news about Charles last week via a statement.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,” the statement revealed.

Her Majesty "briefly" met with Charles on March 12, the day before he became infectious with the virus.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

While some health experts have suggested the earliest Charles, 71, would have been contagious was March 13, others have speculated it could have been earlier.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing,” the statement read.

His wife Camilla, 72, tested negative for the virus.