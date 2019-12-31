Camilla can be seen acknowledging the similarities in photos, and appears to laugh it off. Getty

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were amongst the other royals who attended the church service at the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

It was the first time George and Charlotte joined the royals for the annual walk.

The little princess was snapped sporting a dark green coat by Amaia. While her brother wore a navy blazer and a blue sweater and collared shirt.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also a no-show as they take a six-week hiatus from royal duties in the UK.