The daughter of Queen Elizabeth and the wife of Prince Charles both wore similar shades of purple to St Mary Magdalene’s Church.
Camilla can be seen acknowledging the similarities in photos, and appears to laugh it off.
The royals were also seen wearing almost identical black boots to the annual family affair.
The colours blue and purple, were once only affordable by the upper class.
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were amongst the other royals who attended the church service at the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
It was the first time George and Charlotte joined the royals for the annual walk.