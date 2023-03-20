Caitlin Stasey would be happy to return as Rachel in the Neighbours revival; albeit virtually, over a “Zoom” call. Getty

“Honestly, these girls are the funniest chicks I’ve ever met in my life. Every day was an absolute joy… Anything Rose Flanagan does, who plays Laura, had me in stitches.”

And as Class of ‘07 follows a group of women who reunite at their ten-year high school reunion but are then stuck at their high school campus after an apocalyptic tidal wave destroys everything else in near sight, we asked what three things Caitlin couldn’t survive without if she were suddenly put in the same situation.

WATCH: Caitlin Stasey reveals her three desert island must-haves

“I would need Aerogard, tongue scraper and, um, a knife,” Cailin said before further explaining why she’d need a tongue scraper…

“Your mouth gets gross when you’re out, [the tongue scraper would] just get all the gunk off there.”

Since Neighbours, Caitlin has starred in Fantasy Island, Smile and Class of ‘07. Ten

Class of ‘07 also stars Debra Lawrance, who has previously starred in both Neighbours and Home & Away. Debra played Liz Conway from 2018 to 2019 on Neighbours and Pippa Ross from 1990 to 2009 on Home & Away.

So, of course, New Idea asked Debra whether she’d return to either show in the future.

WATCH: Debra Lawrance wins Hell's Kitchen Australia 2017

“I don’t know, they [Neighbours producers] haven’t asked me. So, I mean Susan’s always got her sister; she’s hanging out there, so yeah, just depends. I’d be happy to. I can’t go back to Home & Away because Alf is living in my house. I’m not going back.”

Stream Class of ‘07 now on Amazon Prime, live and on demand with a 30 day FREE trial. START FREE TRIAL