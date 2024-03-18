Cadbury Australia has launched several egg-citing additions to its annual Easter chocolate range, including some extra sweet collaborations with other beloved brands.
While classic Cadbury Easter chocolate treats will still be available for purchase at all major Australian retailers, chocolate bunny enthusiasts across the country will be in for a sweet treat with the launch of two new flavours: Bubbly Mint and Pascall Clinkers.
Offering an indulgent twist to the classic milk chocolate Cadbury bunny, Bubbly Mint has a delicious bubbly mint centre.
Its counterpart, the 'Clinkers Bunny' pairs together Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate with the iconic crunch of Pascall Clinkers candy pieces - delicious!
This year, Cadbury has collaborated with other sweet treat manufacturers to create several innovative new products.
Each features a milk chocolate Easter Egg paired with two treat-sized lolly bags of either beloved candy brand - it's the perfect gift for anyone craving a sweet and sour adventure for their tastebuds!
The Cadbury Easter range is certainly egg-citing!
Cadbury Australia
If these new flavours aren't up your alley, the Cadbury 2024 Easter range also includes traditional Easter eggs, gift boxes, and fun multipacks on offer.
The beloved Hollow Hunting Eggs also have an exciting new look and will now come ready to purchase in cardboard packaging as opposed to their traditional plastic cartons - saving 131,000 kg of plastic in the process.
A new, plastic free look.
Cadbury Australia
