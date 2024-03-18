This year, Cadbury has collaborated with other sweet treat manufacturers to create several innovative new products. Cadbury Australia

As well as the new bunny flavours, Cadbury has launched two gift boxes created in collaboration with The Natural Confectionery Co. and Sour Patch Kids.

Each features a milk chocolate Easter Egg paired with two treat-sized lolly bags of either beloved candy brand - it's the perfect gift for anyone craving a sweet and sour adventure for their tastebuds!

The Cadbury Easter range is certainly egg-citing! Cadbury Australia

If these new flavours aren't up your alley, the Cadbury 2024 Easter range also includes traditional Easter eggs, gift boxes, and fun multipacks on offer.

The beloved Hollow Hunting Eggs also have an exciting new look and will now come ready to purchase in cardboard packaging as opposed to their traditional plastic cartons - saving 131,000 kg of plastic in the process.

A new, plastic free look. Cadbury Australia

View the full Easter range on offer from Cadbury in 2024 here.

