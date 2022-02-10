Cadbury Caramilk Mousse Cake. Supplied

Featuring a delicious Cadbury Caramilk Mousse layer, topped with a Caramilk sauce and sprinkled with Caramilk Flake chocolate, this cake is truly one-of-a-kind.

It’s all based on a biscuit base, which is perfect for those who can’t get enough of the golden goodness that is Cadbury Caramilk chocolate.

While it can be enjoyed on its own, you can also pair it with ice cream for that extra kick, making it the perfect everyday dessert.

WATCH BELOW: Chocolate Charlotte Mousse Cake

With a serving of at least six, it’s something you can share and enjoy with friends and family, or you can save it to enjoy by yourself.

You can find the Cadbury Caramilk Mousse Cake, priced at $10, in the freezer section at Coles from February 21 and Woolworths from March 14.

The launch comes off the back of Sara Lee and Cadbury’s most recent release, the Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Fudge Cake, further adding to the Cadbury frozen dessert range.