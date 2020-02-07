Married At First Sight star Natasha Spencer has been caught talking on the phone with ex-boyfriend, Eden Dally. New Idea

Eden’s current beau and future baby mama has since posted a video to Instagram saying she is disappointed that some of the newlyweds have been unfaithful to each other.



In an exclusive video for WHO magazine, Cyrell revealed rumours of cheating are disappointing – with reports suggesting three marriages will be affected.



“Without giving away too much, I did hear there’s several [instances of] cheating this year... So much for that toast about no one stealing each other's husbands," Cyrell said.

The Daily Mail obtained photographs of the financial analyst outside an apartment she shares with on-screen “husband” Mikey Pembroke on October 6. Channel 9

She added: “At the end of the day, everyone’s there to have their own happiness, and they’re going to be selfish. They’re not going to think about you… it’s every man for their own.”

“I was disappointed in hearing there was going to be another cheating scandal," she began. "All I know is from some source is that there was cheating going on.

The reality-TV star added: “I guess it doesn’t bring the dollars in!”