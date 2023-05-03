Police were still at the scene after a man was arrested and a controlled explosion was carried out. Getty

Buckingham Palace confirmed that neither King Charles nor Queen Camilla were at the palace during the incident.

However, King Charles had been at Buckingham Palace with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese just hours before the shotgun cartridges were thrown.

It was also announced that after the incident, a controlled explosion was conducted by specialists as a precaution and that extra security measures would be added to the palace and its surroundings in the lead up to King Charles’ coronation.

Ben Briscoe, head of programming at GB News, was in the area at the time of the incident and the controlled explosion and appeared on the program to share his experience.

“There was definitely a very, very loud explosion … As it stands the Palace and the surrounding areas are in total lockdown,” he said.

The lockdown has since been lifted but investigations are continuing.