Brynne is due to welcome her baby girl in April. Instagram

They went on to add that they “filled out” Brynne’s hair with a new set of weft extensions, and her new look was designed with her pregnancy in mind.

“We did a beautiful ombre of soft browns and creamy blondes for this look- a gorgeous low maintenance look for a busy couple of months.”

Before ending the caption, the page added: “Wishing our girl the best of luck through this special time. We can't wait to meet your little princess!”

Earlier this year, New Idea caught up with the mum-to-be, where she exclusively revealed she was expecting a baby girl.

“It’s a girl! She’s a night owl like me. I feel her moving quite a bit. When I jump into bed she moves about, it’s beautiful,” she said in January.

Brynne, who was five months pregnant at the time, also revealed that she will be raising her baby alone.

“There’s no man in the picture,” she said. “I told the father, though. I would never keep the father of my child apart – I don’t think that’s ever going to be something that happens.”

The mum-to-be will be raising her baby alone. New Idea

With her April due date fast approaching, Brynne said she couldn’t be more excited to welcome her miracle daughter.

“I hope she is healthy and happy – that’s all I care about,” she said. “This is all I’ve ever wanted, and I have it.”

In the meantime, it seems she’s doing all she can to prepare to welcome her bundle of joy very soon.