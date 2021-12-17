Brynne was recently in the spotlight after appearing on the 2021 season of SAS Australia, but voluntarily withdrew herself from the course on day one.

It was after she struggled to keep up with a physically-demanding "beasting," where the celebrity recruits were required to plank while carrying their 20kg bags on their backs.

"I've lived a very high life but there's also times where I've struggled so I'm mentally strong but I don't have physical strength," she said after quitting the show.

She's a mum-to-be! New Idea

She added: "Even though I'm disappointed I'm leaving I know I need to because my body is not strong enough to be doing these things but I have no regrets about this. If anything it encourages me to work to see what I can do in the future."

Brynne also admitted that the show was by far the "toughest thing" she'd ever attempted.

"I thought I was in pretty good shape until that first day when I realised that physically, I don’t stand a chance of completing the course," she said at the time.