Bruce loves his daughters endlessly. Instagram

Emma shared a beautiful message to the Die Hard actor for his birthday: "Just like you, we simply adore him," she began.

"What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world."

His beloved wife went on to describe him as a "true gentleman" and as "the gift that keeps giving."

Emma has been by his side through his highs and lows and has demonstrated her unwavering love for him.

"With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good," she finished.

Bruce and Rumer. Instagram

Bruce's eldest child, Rumer, also outpoured her love for him in a sweet message posted to Instagram.

"Oh Daddio, to be loved by you is such a gift. You are the funniest, most tender, charming, out of this world silly talented and magical papa," Rumer wrote in her birthday message to her father.

"Looking through these photos this morning I am just filled with the deepest gratitude that we chose to spend this life together. I am your first baby and man sometimes I wish I could be tiny enough to just cozy up on your chest again and laugh and cuddle you."

Rumer shared a carousel of photos of her and her beloved father over the years, as well as images taken more recently...

The whole family have been by his step every step of the way. Instagram

"I love you so deep in my bones I don’t know how my muscles hold them," she added.

"You are the greatest papa I could ever hope for. Thank you for your generosity, your silliness and heart. Lou loves you so big Happy Birthday Daddio."

Next to share a tribute was Scout, again having posted a carousel of photos from their younger years.

Bruce and Scout dancing as her debutante ball. Instagram

"Wild how so little has changed even though so much has changed," she said.

"My dad is one of my best friends, perhaps now on a deeper level than ever honestly. I cherish his affection and the immense freedom with which he’s always loved us."

Scout also shared a cute memory of her and her father at her debutant ball. She continued to recount that night, revealing that her mum had made her take waltz lessons for the occasion.

"But then when they had my dad and I start the evening dancing, I asked if he knew what he was doing and he said 'Just go with it' and we did," she recalled.

"He swung me around that fancy ballroom with Jersey boy confidence and a mischievous elegance that I pray every day I inherited."

Memories! Instagram

Scout concluded her tribute by thanking the fans who have stood by Bruce throughout his long and successful career.

"Thank you for loving my papa, thank you for sharing your stories of what he means to you, it’s such a gift to feel your love," she penned.

"[He is] a tender, moody, beautiful, very Piscean man, whose depth of love for his family can only be felt, not articulated. Any words I use would be woefully inadequate."