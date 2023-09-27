Bruce and Emma married in 2009. Getty

Frontotemporal dementia can be difficult to diagnose given the symptoms are often similar to a variety of other health conditions.

Medical professionals are also unsure what causes the condition but believe that it can be passed on genetically in roughly 20 - 25% of people.

When his condition was first made public, his family released a heartfelt statement about the "cruel" nature of the disease.

"[Frontotemporal dementia] is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead," the statement said.

"As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research."

Bruce is surrounded by love. Instagram

Reflecting upon how her family dynamic had shifted following Bruce's declining health, his wife also revealed to Today that her husband was "the gift that keeps on giving."

"Love, patience, resilience. So much that he's teaching me," Emma said.

"And it's teaching (our kids) so much. How to care, how to love. It's a beautiful thing amongst the sadness."

The mother of two also revealed that their daughters Mabel Ray, 11, and Evelyn Penn, 9 were "aware" of their father's health and the family home was "very honest and open."

"I wouldn't want there to be any stigma or shame for their dad's diagnosis or any form of dementia," she added, noting how her husband's condition had impacted their young girls.

Emma's love for her husband knows no bounds. Getty

Currently, Emma is a caregiver for her husband, sharing a home in Los Angeles with their two daughters.

Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore and their now adult daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah have also been on hand to provide their support, the blended family even celebrating Bruce's 68th birthday together in March, 2023.

It's an unconventional arrangement but is one borne out of love.