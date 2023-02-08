Bruce Lehrmann (pictured above) has filed two defamation claims against Channel 10 and news.com.au. Getty

The high-profile trial became deadlocked on October 25, 2022 after the case’s judge, Chief Justice Lucy McCallum, received a note from the jury that read they were ‘unable to agree’ on a unanimous verdict.

Justice McCallum asked the jury to retire again to see if they could decide on a verdict but on October 27, 2022, the jury was discharged without a verdict after Justice McCallum learned that at least one juror looked at information that was not presented as evidence or relevant material during the trial.

A retrial was scheduled for February 20, 2023, however, on December 2, 2022, it was announced by Shane Drumgold, ACT Director of Public Prosecutions, that the sexual assault charge against Mr Lehrmann would be dropped, due to an “unacceptable risk to the life of the complainant,” Ms Higgins.

Brittany Higgins posted a screenshot of an old Tweet she posted in December, following the news of the defamation claims. Instagram

Mr Lehrmann has always maintained his innocence, and it’s not unsurprising he has now filed two defamation claims, as he retained Sydney lawyer Mark O’Brien of defamation law firm Mark O’Brien Legal in December.

Next to no details about the two claims have been released yet, although it is known that three documents have been filed in each case including an originating application and a statement of claim.

Ms Higgins has not yet made an official statement about Mr Lehrmann’s defamation claims, although she did post on her Instagram story a screenshot of a Tweet she posted on December 7, 2022. The Tweet reads, “Following recent developments, I feel the need to make it clear [that] if required I am willing to defend the truth as a witness in any potential civil cases brought about by Mr Lehrmann.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit their website.