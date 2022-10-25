The jury of Higgins' (pictured above) accused rapist, Ben Lehrmann, have said they are 'unable to agree' on a verdict. Getty

However, she also reminded jurors of the oath they swore before the trial began and implored them to only hand a verdict down if they genuinely believed it was the right decision.

“You each take in your personal experience and wisdom and you are expected to judge the evidence fairly in that light. You are all equals in the jury room. Calmly weigh up each opinion in the jury room and discuss them.”

On February 15, 2021, in two separate interviews with news.com.au and Lisa Wilkinson on The Project, Higgins claimed that on March 23, 2019 she was raped inside Parliament House.

On August 7, 2021, Lehrmann - a former Liberal Party staffer - was publicly named as the alleged offender.

Higgins alleges she woke to find Lehrmann having sex with her on a couch in Senator Linda Reynolds' office.

The trial for the alleged rape began on October 4, 2022 and Lehrmann, who says he never had sex with Higgins, entered a not guilty plea.

The 12 jurors were presented with eleven days worth of evidence, cross-examinations and 29 witness testimonies before they retired last week to consider the verdict.

Higgins alleges that Lehrmann - a former Liberal Party staffer, pictured above - raped her inside Parliament House on March 23, 2019. Getty

Considering the jury is struggling to reach a verdict, one of a few things could now happen. Either the jury will come back after further deliberation and reach a unanimous verdict.

Or the jury will be dismissed and a re-trial will occur. Potentially, the charge could be dismissed altogether but that’s unlikely considering how high-profile this specific case has been.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit their website.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, WHO.