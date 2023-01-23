Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne's radio show The Pick Up

Brittany Hockley added, “I am so excited to be doing THE PICK UP with two people I genuinely love dearly, Laura Byrne and Mitch Churi. The three of us are from different walks of life and are lucky enough to have worked closely together for years, meaning we can well and truly comfortably take the piss out of each other. Trust me when I say, we are going to have some fun.”

WATCH: Matty J and Laura Byrne get married!

Fans will be able to star listening from Monday 30 January.

Their famous friends jumped onto socials to congratulate their new venture into radio.

Former Miss World Australia Erin Holland wrote, “Bloody. Killing. It. Congrats superstars xxx”, while fitness and nutrition influencer Laura Henshaw wrote, “Incredible! Congratulations guys xxx”.