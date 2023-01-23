Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley are moving forward in their carers as they start their very own radio show with Mitch Churi.
That's right, the formerBachelor starts will be hosting their own show called The Pick Up which will be live every weekday from 3-4pm.
Of the announcement, Laura Byrne said “I am so beyond excited to start THE PICK UP with Britt and to have the brilliant Mitch Churi join us as a co-host. Over the past year, we have had a ball creating our Saturday show, but now we no longer have to bottle up all our stories and wait until the weekend to share them!
“As a mum who is usually in the car on the way to day-care pick up at 3pm, I really enjoy tuning into the radio at this time, and it feels surreal to now be a part of creating the content, keeping it fun, fresh and relatable.”
Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne's radio show
The Pick Up
Brittany Hockley added, “I am so excited to be doing THE PICK UP with two people I genuinely love dearly, Laura Byrne and Mitch Churi. The three of us are from different walks of life and are lucky enough to have worked closely together for years, meaning we can well and truly comfortably take the piss out of each other. Trust me when I say, we are going to have some fun.”
Fans will be able to star listening from Monday 30 January.
Their famous friends jumped onto socials to congratulate their new venture into radio.
Former Miss World Australia Erin Holland wrote, “Bloody. Killing. It. Congrats superstars xxx”, while fitness and nutrition influencer Laura Henshaw wrote, “Incredible! Congratulations guys xxx”.
