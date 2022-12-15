Earlier this week, Abbie Chatfield criticised Kyle Sandilands and Brittany Hockley, following their comments about her dating life. Instagram

The conversation sparked the interest of Abbie herself, who deemed the exchange "slut shame-y".

"The issue that I think people like Kyle and Britney have with me is that I'm able to speak about sexuality in a way that isn't shameful," Abbie said on the pod.

"And they think that that must equate to f--king around every single day and having sex every single day, when actually it's just that I don't have the shame that they have and therefore they're projecting it onto me.

The 27-year-old concluded: "Give me sh-t but don't make it at the expense of other people listening and other women listening. Say whatever you want about me, but do not pet perpetuate f--king slut shaming bullsh-t on the biggest radio show in the country."

Abbie also shared a statement about the incident on Instagram, where the former reality star said "we can never escape misogyny, internalised or otherwise!"

"I was incredibly disappointed to hear Kyle and Brittany slut shame me on breakfast radio during an interview with Yung Gravy. I listened to the segment because a friend of mine said I was mentioned, and discovered a conversation that is not only sexist, and deeply upsetting, but also not even …funny? This “joke”, echoed throughout the entire interview is the lowest hanging fruit."

"I’m fine to be made fun of, say my radio show is sh-t or that my podcast never gets any awards (sad vibes), but don’t perpetuate misogyny on a huge platform, giving people listening a pass to slut shame. If it’s said on breakfast radio, it’s fine right?"

Now, Brittany has broken her silence, after not appearing live on air. Instagram

The influencer claimed that people on commercial stations and networks need to "do better" and "try to actually be funny".

"Also full credit to Yung Gravy for not playing into this and remaining respectful while all of this was going on," she added.

"P.S. I WISH I was having as much sex as Kyle and Brittany seem to think I do."

Now, Brittany has broken her silence, after not appearing live on air. Taking to Instagram she wrote; "I want to apologise for the undercurrent misogynistic tones that the interview had."

"The nature of live radio is unpredictable and often unplanned, which was the case with the direction that this conversation took.

"Live on radio I found myself in a position where Abbie and I were pitted against each other. This was not planned, and this was not something I felt comfortable with and I thought by saying as little as possible in the interview it would not add any fire to the situation.

"I see with hindsight that this was naive and contradictory to what I stand for."

"It was not and has never been my intention to make anyone feel shameful for their dating or sex life. As a woman who has championed female empowerment, relationship equality and sexual freedom over the past 4 years, I am deeply apologetic that this happened."

Brittany also revealed that she had not received a message from Abbie, since her notifications were turned off, explaining that she had since reached out to her.

"I acknowledge that the standard you walk buy is the standard you accept."

"I will learn from this and do better in the future. I am sorry."

Abbie took to her Instagram stories to reply to the apology, telling audiences, and Brittney, "Sorry, but your internalised misogyny and insecurities (which resulted in your misogynistic comments) are the reason you felt "pitted" against me.

"If another woman is mentioned in an interview, my reaction is not to lash out and feel like we are being compared, and in order to "win" slut shame them.

"Live radio is hard, but if I say something off on air I message the person immediately. But you didn't, showing you didn't feel shameful after doing this, you only realised the VERY CLEAR ISSUE after I called you out on it."

Abbie continued, "Also! You didn't say as little as possible. You added commentary," explaining to fans that Britteny had continued the conversation and referred to Abbey two more times throughout the segment.

"Don't blame the segment and live radio. Again, if you can't hold your own in that environment, maybe it isn't for you."

Abbie again took to Instagram to shed light on her decision to publically call out the radio show, revealing that fans had questioned her "feminist intentions" when speaking out about Brittany Hockley and Megan Marx.

"I don't enjoy conflict but I also am not afraid of it," she explained.

"People do this all the time, when they are confronted with my calling out of someone and don't know any actual points as to why I'm wrong they say 'how could you do this to a woman?? You aren't a real feminist' completely misunderstanding what feminism is."

"Being a woman doesn't make you exempt from less than ideal rhetoric and also doesn't free you from misogyny or from being held accountable."