"We're just having a different structure to our relationship. So we're open. We're in an open relationship which we love."

Konrad revealed that he hadn't been in an open relationship before, but admitted it's something he wants to "explore and navigate".

"Someone we met on the weekend actually gave us some good tips, some pointers," he said.

"[They said to] go to see a sex therapist, talk about what your boundaries are. Because it's not like you should go sleep with anyone."

"You can still cheat on each other." Instagram

Abbie responded: "Yeah there are rules. You can still cheat on each other."

"That's the stuff I want to navigate and I want to learn because I feel like there's so much more to a relationship than just sex," Konrad added.

The pair went on to reveal that since deciding to have a non-traditional relationship, Konrad has slept with someone else, however, Abbie hasn't yet.

"I was freaking out because I'd never been in an open relationship before," Konrad admitted.

Abbie went on to reveal that they've received judgement from their peers and that people assume Konrad is "forcing" her into an open relationship.

"People think we're doing it because one of us is forcing the other which isn't true," Abbie said.

"I've been in open things before and I've also never, ever valued monogamy, not that I've cheated."

"For me, someone f--king someone else, I don't care. I've tried to care. I care about the lying and I care about getting STIs because of the lying, but I don't care about someone's genitals going in someone else's genitals."

"Some people say 'it's because you've been cheated on so much you think it's all you're worth' and I'm like, it's my kink."

Abbie and Konrad met while Brooke Blurton's season of The Bachelorette was still airing, and went public with their romance prior to the finale, which cause a fallout between the former besties.

Brooke claimed Abbie displayed "white privilege" for revealing her new beau before the final episode aired, which Abbie has since publicly apologised for.

