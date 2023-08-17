The pair first met in 2016 Getty

Further speculation surrounding the couple's relationship also began to circulate following a report by TMZ claiming that Spears had "gotten physical with Sam."

"Britney has been acting increasingly erratically and those around her have grown more concerned. She is often up all night, sleeps during the day, and has a lot of anger," a source told People at the time; claiming that Spears' inner circle "had an intervention planned" for the singer.

Asghari addressed the speculation regarding concerns for Spears' mental health, telling Access Hollywood, "My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of the circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately."

If this news is true, we are devastated for Britney Instagram

Spears and Asghari have not yet commented on rumours surrounding their alleged marital issues or separation.

Speculation surrounding the couple's rumoured divorce comes just over two months since the couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

"One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my love," Asghari wrote to Instagram alongside a snap of the couple sharing a kiss on their wedding day.

Fans were thrilled to hear of the lovebirds happy engagement news Instagram

The couple first met in 2016 on the set of Spears' Slumber Party music video, with the model starring as the Toxic singer's love interest.

Speaking on his experience, Asghari told Men's Health, "I was excited that I get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies."

The romance between Asghari and Spears continued to blossom off-set, with the couple announcing their engagement in 2021.

Many famous friends attended their wedding Instagram

The couple tied the knot in June 2022 in an intimate ceremony at Spears' secluded Los Angeles home.

"Wow!!! Holy holy crap!!! WE DID IT!!! WE GOT MARRIED," Spears wrote to Instagram at the time, with the pop princess sharing a photo of herself alongside A-list wedding guests Madonna, Donatella Versace, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore.

"I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way," Asghari's representative Brandon Cohen told the Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on our sister publication WHO.