A synopsis for The Woman in Me is also available on the book's website.

"In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court," it starts.

"The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history."



"Written with remarkable candor and humour, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last."

While it is expected that Britney will provide insight into her exceptional pop career, it is also inferred that the star will comment on the trials and tribulations she has faced as a woman in the spotlight.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the exciting launch, Senior Vice President and Publisher of Gallery Books, Jennifer Bergstrom, said "Britney's compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery."

"I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn't be more proud to help her share her story at last," she continued.