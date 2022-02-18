Brian McFadden was formerly engaged to Neighbours alum, Delta Goodrem. Getty

While presenter Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije tried to keep the singers on topic, they seemed determined to discuss the show.

“Kylie Minogue, Natalie Imbruglia, where’s the future singers from Australia gonna go now?” Keith asked.

“Bring back Neighbours!” they shouted at the end.

Brian and Keith Duffy appealed to 'bring back Neighbours!' Getty

Neighbours has been facing the axe since the UK’s Channel 5 confirmed they would stop airing the show in 2022, turning instead to focus on British television.

“We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however, our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers,” a statement from Channel 5 read.

“It's been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we'd like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series,” it went on.

The show’s future has been left uncertain, given that most of its production funding comes from UK stakeholders and investors.

Rob Mills was just one of the actors asking for the show to continue. 10

This has caused upset in the arts community, with many actors appealing for the show to find a way to continue, given the training ground it provides for Australian actors, producers, writers, and directors.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news about the possibility of Neighbours finishing up in June,” actor Rob Mills wrote on Instagram.

“It’s an institution. A living, breathing, creative machine that has employed 1000’s of people over the 37 plus years it’s been bringing Australian stories to life,” he continued.

Rob starred on the soap as Finn Kelly from 2018-2021.

Delta starred on the show from 2002-2005. 10

Delta Goodrem also had a stint on the show as Nina Tucker from 2002-2005.

She dated Brian McFadden from 2004-2011, and even became engaged to him for a brief time.

Delta is now dating fellow musician Matthew Copley, whom she has been with since 2017.