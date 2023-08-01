New research has revealed the shocking, and sadly unsurprising, reality that many mothers across Australia are currently facing as they struggle to find public spaces they are comfortable breastfeeding in.

Despite being a vital, and natural part of motherhood, Kin Fertility has found that an average of two in three women have had negative experiences breastfeeding in public, with a meagre three percent of mothers feeling like their right by law to breastfeed in public is upheld.

