Breastfeeding is a vital (and perfectly natural) part of motherhood - so why do mothers feel like they can't breastfeed in public?
- by
Elizabeth Gracie
New research has revealed the shocking, and sadly unsurprising, reality that many mothers across Australia are currently facing as they struggle to find public spaces they are comfortable breastfeeding in.
Despite being a vital, and natural part of motherhood, Kin Fertility has found that an average of two in three women have had negative experiences breastfeeding in public, with a meagre three percent of mothers feeling like their right by law to breastfeed in public is upheld.
Additionally, mothers surveyed revealed their fear of public judgment when breastfeeding, also noting that they also struggled to find safe spaces to breast pump if needed outside the privacy of their own homes.
That's why Kin Fertility has launched the BFF Movement, a campaign created to address the many challenges mothers face when breastfeeding (and pumping) in public, by creating dedicated safe spaces where their babies can be fed, without the social stigma attached.
The campaign was launched in line with Breastfeeding Awareness Week which since 1992, has raised awareness about the importance of breastfeeding, its many benefits, and the challenges mothers can face.
The BFF campaign was created to help mothers find more breastfeeding safe spaces when in public
Kin Fertility
Speaking on the campaign, Kin Fertility founder Nicole Liu shared in her excitement at its potential positive impact.
"At Kin, we are all about empowering women to take charge of their reproductive health. That's why in celebration of Breastfeeding Awareness Week, we are on a mission to help protect a mum's right to breastfeed and pump safely whenever and wherever they need to."
According to Nicole, she hopes the BFF Movement will help Australia move towards a society where mums can feel "respected, empowered, and supported" to feed their babies, when and wherever they need to.
If you would like to come on board with the BFF Movement and register your business as a breastfeeding-friendly space you can sign up here.