Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for a clean break from the British royal family have seemingly come unstuck after it was revealed they made one “fundamental” mistake. Getty

It was confirmed this week that Harry and Meghan will officially step down as senior royals next month. The agreement reached between Her Majesty and the royal couple will be put into effect starting March 31.

Meanwhile, a royal commentator has praised the Queen on how she handled the news that her grandson and his family were stepping down as senior royals and splitting their time between the UK and Canada.

Speaking during an interview on The Bolt Report, commentator Rowan Dean praised the Queen for how she managed the Sussexes departure, saying she had the “last laugh”.

Rowan Dean praised the Queen for how she managed the Sussexes departure, saying she had the “last laugh”. Sky News

When host Andrew Bolt asked whether the Queen "had the last laugh, Rowan said: "She absolutely does, and the Palace have played this exceptionally well.

"Basically, if you look at what Harry and Meghan did as a kind of metaphor for the millennial, woke generation… they thought they could have it all at no cost to themselves.

When host Andrew Bolt asked whether the Queen "had the last laugh, Rowan said: "She absolutely does, and the Palace have played this exceptionally well. Getty

"Virtue-signalling their way in a lifestyle of abundant wealth and fame and glamour, and let other people bear the consequences while they jetted around."

He added: "It’s all coming unstuck bit by bit because the fundamental mistake they made is they didn’t understand the institution.

The royal commentator went on to say that while he is pleased with how Her Majesty handled Harry and Meghan’s exit, he was concerned that she didn’t immediately strip them of their HRH. Getty

“You would have thought Harry would have understood it but he doesn’t understand the institution his family is part of – the Royal Family is there to protect the constitution on behalf of the British taxpayers.

"They thought they could have it all. The Queen has handled it very well."