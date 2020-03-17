MUST WATCH: 7 simple steps to prevent the spread of Coronavirus

The Australian Government's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has issued a warning to Aussie's abroad - return home now, or you could be locked out indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'As more countries close their borders or introduce travel restrictions, overseas travel is becoming more complex and difficult,' DFAT advise.

'You may not be able to return to Australia when you had planned to.

'Consider whether you have access to health care and support systems if you get sick while overseas. If you decide to return to Australia, do so as soon as possible.'