Brad Pitt has seemingly mocked Brexit and Megxit while accepting his award for Best Supporting Actor at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards on Sunday night. Getty

“Hey Britain, heard you just became single, welcome to the club,” Margot began, referring to the UK’s recent Brexit announcement on Saturday.

After delivering the obligatory “thank the academy” spiel, Margot went on to say that Brad had decided to name his award Harry, which appeared to be a subtle jab at Megixt.

“He says he is going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words not mine,” Margot quipped.

Unable to attend the glittering affair at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the 56-year-old asked his Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood co-star Margot Robbie to deliver his speech. BBC

As the crowd laughed out loud, the camera panned to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who were seen laughing along with the rest of the audience.

Brad’s lighthearted speech comes after it was reported he sets tongues wagging after he and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston got cosy while congratulating each other at the 2020 SAGS.

Sources close to the couple previously confirmed that Bard and Jen are once again in love and are giving their relationship a second chance.

Margot, who lost out on her Supporting Actress nomination in the Quentin Tarantino movie, left the crowd in hysterics as she related the actor’s tongue-in-cheek acceptance speech. BBC

“Brad is in love with Jen again, it was obvious from just him watching her,” an insider told US publication In Touch.

“He wasn’t even trying to hide it in public. You couldn’t wipe that smile off his face even if you tried and I’ve never seen Jen look so genuinely happy,” the source added.

According to the insider, the couple have been given a second chance at love, and this time they are not going to let it slip through their fingers.