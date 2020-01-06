Rumours have been swirling that the once husband and wife are an item again but Brad insists otherwise. Getty

An insider revealed to New Idea exclusively that Aniston was sparing no expense and wanted to look her absolute best at the prestigious event.



“It’s the biggest [awards season] she can remember, literally ever, and while she insists this isn’t about Brad, she’s not fooling anyone!” the source said.

Brad insists the pair are just Friends. Getty

While Jen is always a red-carpet knockout, the source reveals the actress went the extra mile in this year’s lead-up.



“Jen didn’t indulge much at all this holiday season,” the source explains.

The pair were famously married from 2000-2005. Getty

“She’s having a ton of subtle fillers and Botox but also treating herself to massages and other high-end dermatology treatments several times a week.”



The pair were famously married from 2000-2005.