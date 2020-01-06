An insider revealed to New Idea exclusively that Aniston was sparing no expense and wanted to look her absolute best at the prestigious event.
“It’s the biggest [awards season] she can remember, literally ever, and while she insists this isn’t about Brad, she’s not fooling anyone!” the source said.
While Jen is always a red-carpet knockout, the source reveals the actress went the extra mile in this year’s lead-up.
“Jen didn’t indulge much at all this holiday season,” the source explains.
“She’s having a ton of subtle fillers and Botox but also treating herself to massages and other high-end dermatology treatments several times a week.”
The pair were famously married from 2000-2005.