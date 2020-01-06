Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were the talk of the town in the lead up to this year’s Golden Globe Awards after the former Hollywood golden couple both received nominations. Getty

“It’s the biggest [awards season] she can remember, literally ever, and while she insists this isn’t about Brad, she’s not fooling anyone!” the source said.

While Jen is always a red-carpet knockout, the source reveals the actress went the extra mile in this year’s lead-up.

“Jen didn’t indulge much at all this holiday season,” the source explains.

Jen, 50, received a nod for the highly acclaimed series Morning Wars, while Brad, 56, earned accolades for his role in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Getty

“She’s having a ton of subtle fillers and Botox but also treating herself to massages and other high-end dermatology treatments several times a week.”

While all eyes were on the red carpet, the one-time married couple – who both recently holidayed in Mexico – would have had ample opportunity to meet up away from the public eye at the many awards season pre-events and after-parties.

There were also reports recently the couple celebrated their nomination success by hosting a joint party.

Both actors are nominated forawards, two of the most prestigious acting honours, which could see them reuniting publicly for the first time since their 2005 breakup. Getty

The news comes after it was rumoured Jennifer and her ex-turned-"friend" Brad are set to be reunited at the 77th Golden Globe Awards as their seats are very close to each other.

The Golden Globes take place on Sunday, almost exactly 15 years since Pitt and Aniston announced their split after more than four years of marriage.

