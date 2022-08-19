The incident took place in front of the pair's children. Getty

At that point, the claims allege that Angelina had to step in to stop Brad from harming the child, who is believed to be Maddox.

The wording of the case alleges that Angelina's children have “experienced lasting physical and mental trauma” after being “verbally and physically” assaulted by her ex-husband while on the private plane.

These new details have come to light as the exes remain gridlocked in a custody battle.

After filing for divorce, Angelina had full custody of all their children up until 2021, when a judge granted joint custody of the children.

Angelina is often pictured with her children. Getty

However, this would change again when the judge’s impartiality was questioned, and he was forced to step back from the case.

While Angelina is often pictured with her children, the same can rarely be said for Brad.

A source revealed to In Touch that Brad is “super upset” that he doesn’t have a relationship with his eldest son.

Maddox, who is now 21, is attending Yonsei University in South Korea.

seems Brad still has a good relationship with his daughters, Shiloh and Zahara. Getty

However, Brad seems to still have a relationship with some of the six kids he once shared with Angelina.

“I’m so proud of her,” he said of his daughter, Zahara, who recently began her university studies, in a chat with Vanity Fair.

“She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he also made a rare comment about his eldest biological daughter, Shiloh, who recently went viral when she appeared in a video online, showing off her dancing skills.

WATCH: Angelina Jolie gets emotional dropping Maddox off at college

“It brings a tear to the eye,” he said. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”

“I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish,” he added.

Since the incident on the flight, Brad has become sober.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit their website.

This article first appeared on our sister site, WHO.