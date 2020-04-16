After her two failed marriages, lonesome Angelina Jolie is reportedly looking for love, but this time with a woman sources say. Getty

“She knows she’s led an interesting life, has a lot to offer, and she’s very excited to get out there and try to meet a true equal – somebody successful, independent, philanthropic, beautiful and, most important, open to new experiences!” the source claimed to the American publication.

According to the insider, Angie likes slim, cute tomboys similar to Jenny Shimzu who she had a relationship with in the 90s.

Speaking of her feelings for Jenny at the time, Ange reportedly confessed that she fell in love with her from the first moment she saw her.

The Maleficent star’s friends are said to be on the lookout for a sensitive “normal” woman who can keep up with Ange intellectually, physically and emotionally. Getty

Angie reportedly even went as far as to say that she probably would have married Jenny if she hadn’t married her first husband.

“Brad’s been on a dating spree of late, but mad as she is, Angie’s not looking for payback – she’s looking to move on and find a lady for herself!” the insider added.

Ange made headlines recently when it was reported Meghan Markle was hoping to enlist her and Tom Cruise’s star power to help make her dreams come true!

According to a Hollywood insider, Meghan, 38, has set her sights on having Ange as a mentor.

“It’s an open secret Meghan’s aspired to be like Ange for many years, just like she’s so in awe of Princess Diana,” a source told New Idea.

Meghan is said to be impressed by Angelina’s ability to combine a celebrity profile with humanitarian endeavours, just as Meghan’s late mother-in-law did.

“Meghan has so much respect for Ange and everything she’s achieved on a personal level as well as professionally,” the source added.